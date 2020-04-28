All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1608 S. Washington St.

1608 S Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

1608 S Washington St, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Vintage Home in Platt Park Available for Immediate Rental!! - This two bedroom, one bath home built in 1906 is boasting with charm from the beautiful built in cherry wood china cabinet to the vintage checkered black and white flooring. Large windows let in a ton of natural light, spacious living room area, kitchen pantry and lots of extra storage downstairs. Fenced in low maintenance backyard with oversized one car detached garage. Dogs allowed upon breed approval. Available for 18 month lease term.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3701883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 S. Washington St. have any available units?
1608 S. Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1608 S. Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
1608 S. Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 S. Washington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 S. Washington St. is pet friendly.
Does 1608 S. Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 1608 S. Washington St. does offer parking.
Does 1608 S. Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 S. Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 S. Washington St. have a pool?
No, 1608 S. Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 1608 S. Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 1608 S. Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 S. Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 S. Washington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 S. Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 S. Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
