1608 S. Washington St.

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Vintage Home in Platt Park Available for Immediate Rental!! - This two bedroom, one bath home built in 1906 is boasting with charm from the beautiful built in cherry wood china cabinet to the vintage checkered black and white flooring. Large windows let in a ton of natural light, spacious living room area, kitchen pantry and lots of extra storage downstairs. Fenced in low maintenance backyard with oversized one car detached garage. Dogs allowed upon breed approval. Available for 18 month lease term.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3701883)