All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1274 Ogden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1274 Ogden Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1274 Ogden Street

1274 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1274 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbdcac2002 ---- If you&rsquo;ve ever dreamed of living in the French Quarter, this just might be the place to hang your hat -- or your &ldquo;chapeau&rdquo;. This vintage 1904 brick building has been lovingly restored with touches reminiscent of the most famous neighborhood in New Orleans, while maintaining the charm of the original structure, including high ceilings, crown moldings, warm earth-toned colors and original hardwood floors. In the center is a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Inside you&rsquo;ll find newer kitchens; energy-saving windows, exposed brick walls, bathrooms with refurbished claw-foot tubs and more. Note: Prices with (**) indicate an income-restricted rate. Please contact us to see if you qualify. The Vicinity is in the center of the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood, with everything you need nearby: Denver Art Museum, Walker Fine Art, Ogden Theater, Fillmore Auditorium, Wax Trax, Potager Restaurant, and Thump Coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 Ogden Street have any available units?
1274 Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1274 Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1274 Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 Ogden Street pet-friendly?
No, 1274 Ogden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1274 Ogden Street offer parking?
No, 1274 Ogden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1274 Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 Ogden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 1274 Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1274 Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 1274 Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1274 Ogden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1274 Ogden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1274 Ogden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University