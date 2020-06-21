9939 Cub Lake Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Available 07/05/20 Beautiful home in Codera Colorado Springs - Property Id: 297284



Beautiful Ranch Style home in Codera, Colorado Springs. Main Level Living with Large master bedroom with walk in closet and 5 piece bathroom ensuite. Great open concept as you walk through the front door. The living room, kitchen and eating area on the main level flow smoothly together. The fireplace is double sided connecting to the outside patio which creates great ambiance.

There is also a formal dining area on the main level. The TV, bar stools, washer and dryer stay. There is a large basement family room and it has two bedrooms and a bathroom. An unfinished space in the basement could be used for storage or your own gym. Within walking distance of the grade school and a stones throw from middle and high schools. NO ANIMALS PERMITTED

No Pets Allowed



