Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

9939 Cub Lake Trl

9939 Cub Lake Trail · (719) 660-0622
Location

9939 Cub Lake Trail, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Wolf Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2900 · Avail. Jul 5

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3326 sqft

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3326 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful home in Codera Colorado Springs - Property Id: 297284

Beautiful Ranch Style home in Codera, Colorado Springs. Main Level Living with Large master bedroom with walk in closet and 5 piece bathroom ensuite. Great open concept as you walk through the front door. The living room, kitchen and eating area on the main level flow smoothly together. The fireplace is double sided connecting to the outside patio which creates great ambiance.
There is also a formal dining area on the main level. The TV, bar stools, washer and dryer stay. There is a large basement family room and it has two bedrooms and a bathroom. An unfinished space in the basement could be used for storage or your own gym. Within walking distance of the grade school and a stones throw from middle and high schools. NO ANIMALS PERMITTED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297284
Property Id 297284

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9939 Cub Lake Trl have any available units?
9939 Cub Lake Trl has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 9939 Cub Lake Trl have?
Some of 9939 Cub Lake Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9939 Cub Lake Trl currently offering any rent specials?
9939 Cub Lake Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9939 Cub Lake Trl pet-friendly?
No, 9939 Cub Lake Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 9939 Cub Lake Trl offer parking?
No, 9939 Cub Lake Trl does not offer parking.
Does 9939 Cub Lake Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9939 Cub Lake Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9939 Cub Lake Trl have a pool?
No, 9939 Cub Lake Trl does not have a pool.
Does 9939 Cub Lake Trl have accessible units?
No, 9939 Cub Lake Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 9939 Cub Lake Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9939 Cub Lake Trl has units with dishwashers.
