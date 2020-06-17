All apartments in Colorado Springs
743 E. Willamette

743 East Willamette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

743 East Willamette Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Looking for the Old World charm of downtown with modern conveniences and peace of mind? Here it is! Newer roof, new new hot water heater, new paint. Gorgeous rock hearth with wood burning stove for those chilly Colorado evenings. Main level master with his and hers closets. Custom patio in rear with lattice cover. A perfect blend of old and new, ready to be your next home!!!

https://nearlycreativehomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
4 bed 2 bath
1847 sq. ft
Hardwood floors
Wood burning stove
W/D hookups
street parking
Near Shooks Run Park
Next to local market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 E. Willamette have any available units?
743 E. Willamette doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 E. Willamette have?
Some of 743 E. Willamette's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 E. Willamette currently offering any rent specials?
743 E. Willamette isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 E. Willamette pet-friendly?
No, 743 E. Willamette is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 743 E. Willamette offer parking?
No, 743 E. Willamette does not offer parking.
Does 743 E. Willamette have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 E. Willamette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 E. Willamette have a pool?
No, 743 E. Willamette does not have a pool.
Does 743 E. Willamette have accessible units?
No, 743 E. Willamette does not have accessible units.
Does 743 E. Willamette have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 E. Willamette does not have units with dishwashers.
