743 E. Willamette

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities

Looking for the Old World charm of downtown with modern conveniences and peace of mind? Here it is! Newer roof, new new hot water heater, new paint. Gorgeous rock hearth with wood burning stove for those chilly Colorado evenings. Main level master with his and hers closets. Custom patio in rear with lattice cover. A perfect blend of old and new, ready to be your next home!!!



https://nearlycreativehomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

4 bed 2 bath

1847 sq. ft

Hardwood floors

Wood burning stove

W/D hookups

street parking

Near Shooks Run Park

Next to local market