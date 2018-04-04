All apartments in Colorado Springs
602 East Hills Road 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

602 East Hills Road 4

602 E Hills Rd · (719) 596-2289
Location

602 E Hills Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Divine Redeemer

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
Looking for A Bigger PlaceTry Us! - Property Id: 85767

602 East Hills Road

Colorado Springs, Co 80909

Quiet 4-plex centrally located. You won't want to miss out on this great deal! Listed below market value, ready to move in today! This 2 bedroom in located on the garden level with a large living room, built-in bookcases, tons of storage, stack-able washer/dryer hook-ups, close to public transportation, and awaiting you! Don't pass this up, call us today to set up a tour!
Property Id 85767

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 East Hills Road 4 have any available units?
602 East Hills Road 4 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 East Hills Road 4 have?
Some of 602 East Hills Road 4's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 East Hills Road 4 currently offering any rent specials?
602 East Hills Road 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 East Hills Road 4 pet-friendly?
No, 602 East Hills Road 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 602 East Hills Road 4 offer parking?
No, 602 East Hills Road 4 does not offer parking.
Does 602 East Hills Road 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 East Hills Road 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 East Hills Road 4 have a pool?
No, 602 East Hills Road 4 does not have a pool.
Does 602 East Hills Road 4 have accessible units?
No, 602 East Hills Road 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 602 East Hills Road 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 East Hills Road 4 has units with dishwashers.
