602 East Hills Road 4

Looking for A Bigger PlaceTry Us! - Property Id: 85767
602 East Hills Road
Colorado Springs, Co 80909
Quiet 4-plex centrally located. You won't want to miss out on this great deal! Listed below market value, ready to move in today! This 2 bedroom in located on the garden level with a large living room, built-in bookcases, tons of storage, stack-able washer/dryer hook-ups, close to public transportation, and awaiting you! Don't pass this up, call us today to set up a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85767
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851297)