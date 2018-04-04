602 East Hills Road 4

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Looking for A Bigger PlaceTry Us! - Property Id: 85767



602 East Hills Road



Colorado Springs, Co 80909



Quiet 4-plex centrally located. You won't want to miss out on this great deal! Listed below market value, ready to move in today! This 2 bedroom in located on the garden level with a large living room, built-in bookcases, tons of storage, stack-able washer/dryer hook-ups, close to public transportation, and awaiting you! Don't pass this up, call us today to set up a tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85767

Property Id 85767



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851297)