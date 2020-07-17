5461 Tennessee Pass

Amenities
3 Bedroom Home Right Off the Powers Corridor!! - *Start creating memories in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located just off of the Powers corridor.
*As you enter, you are greeted by a living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows!
* Eat in kitchen area w/ updated LVP flooring, white appliances, oak cabinetry and pantry!
* Three bedrooms located on the upper level
* Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings and adjoining 3/4 bathroom
* Additional full bathroom on upper level
* Cozy family area w/ wood burning fireplace and walk-out to the backyard
* Finished basement area would make a perfect rec/hobby room or playroom!
* Concrete area in backyard for enjoyment
* Fully fenced spacious yard w/ mature landscaping.
*This home is just minutes away from The New Point shopping center, schools, dining and more!
*Sorry, NO PETS.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4426433)