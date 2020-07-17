5461 Tennessee Pass

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Home Right Off the Powers Corridor!! - *Start creating memories in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located just off of the Powers corridor.

*As you enter, you are greeted by a living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows!

* Eat in kitchen area w/ updated LVP flooring, white appliances, oak cabinetry and pantry!

* Three bedrooms located on the upper level

* Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings and adjoining 3/4 bathroom

* Additional full bathroom on upper level

* Cozy family area w/ wood burning fireplace and walk-out to the backyard

* Finished basement area would make a perfect rec/hobby room or playroom!

* Concrete area in backyard for enjoyment

* Fully fenced spacious yard w/ mature landscaping.

*This home is just minutes away from The New Point shopping center, schools, dining and more!

*Sorry, NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4426433)