Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:26 AM

4223 Hickory Hollow Drive

4223 Hickory Hollow Drive · (719) 337-1448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4223 Hickory Hollow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2972 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and meticulously maintained home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and nearly 3,000 square feet!! Beautiful and gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level! The kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops, white cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances and INDUCTION stove! The kitchen opens up to the eating space and living area. The living area has a fireplace with beautiful built in book shelves. The upper level features the amazing master suite and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive have any available units?
4223 Hickory Hollow Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive have?
Some of 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Hickory Hollow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive does offer parking.
Does 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4223 Hickory Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
