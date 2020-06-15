4223 Hickory Hollow Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous and meticulously maintained home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and nearly 3,000 square feet!! Beautiful and gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level! The kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops, white cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances and INDUCTION stove! The kitchen opens up to the eating space and living area. The living area has a fireplace with beautiful built in book shelves. The upper level features the amazing master suite and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath.