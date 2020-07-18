Amenities
4191 Bays Water Drive Available 08/05/20 4191 Bayswater Dr - Briargate - Sagewood area 2 Story with finished walk-out basement built in 2002. Approx. 2,766 total and finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances, air conditioning, custom built-in China hutch, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in basement family room. Three bedrooms, including master, located on upper level and one bedroom located in the basement. One full bath and one 5-Pc bath located on upper level, one half bath on mail level and one full bath in basement. Main level laundry. Fenced backyard with 12x12 wood deck and sprinkler system. Mountain Views. Mature pets considered with approval. No smoking. Academy District #20 schools - Explorer ES, Timberview MS, Liberty HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 719-574-4646.
Living Room: 14 x 14 main level
Kitchen: 17 x 13 main level
Family Room: 15 x 13 main level
Rec Room: 26 x 15 basement
Master Bedroom: 16 x 12 upper level
2nd Bedroom: 14 x 9 upper level
3rd Bedroom: 13 x 10 upper level
4th Bedroom: 16 x 12 basement
(RLNE3302384)