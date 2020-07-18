Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4191 Bays Water Drive Available 08/05/20 4191 Bayswater Dr - Briargate - Sagewood area 2 Story with finished walk-out basement built in 2002. Approx. 2,766 total and finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances, air conditioning, custom built-in China hutch, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in basement family room. Three bedrooms, including master, located on upper level and one bedroom located in the basement. One full bath and one 5-Pc bath located on upper level, one half bath on mail level and one full bath in basement. Main level laundry. Fenced backyard with 12x12 wood deck and sprinkler system. Mountain Views. Mature pets considered with approval. No smoking. Academy District #20 schools - Explorer ES, Timberview MS, Liberty HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 719-574-4646.

Living Room: 14 x 14 main level

Kitchen: 17 x 13 main level

Family Room: 15 x 13 main level

Rec Room: 26 x 15 basement

Master Bedroom: 16 x 12 upper level

2nd Bedroom: 14 x 9 upper level

3rd Bedroom: 13 x 10 upper level

4th Bedroom: 16 x 12 basement



(RLNE3302384)