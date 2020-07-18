All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4191 Bays Water Drive

4191 Bays Water Drive · (719) 574-4646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4191 Bays Water Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4191 Bays Water Drive · Avail. Aug 5

$2,050

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4191 Bays Water Drive Available 08/05/20 4191 Bayswater Dr - Briargate - Sagewood area 2 Story with finished walk-out basement built in 2002. Approx. 2,766 total and finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances, air conditioning, custom built-in China hutch, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in basement family room. Three bedrooms, including master, located on upper level and one bedroom located in the basement. One full bath and one 5-Pc bath located on upper level, one half bath on mail level and one full bath in basement. Main level laundry. Fenced backyard with 12x12 wood deck and sprinkler system. Mountain Views. Mature pets considered with approval. No smoking. Academy District #20 schools - Explorer ES, Timberview MS, Liberty HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 719-574-4646.
Living Room: 14 x 14 main level
Kitchen: 17 x 13 main level
Family Room: 15 x 13 main level
Rec Room: 26 x 15 basement
Master Bedroom: 16 x 12 upper level
2nd Bedroom: 14 x 9 upper level
3rd Bedroom: 13 x 10 upper level
4th Bedroom: 16 x 12 basement

(RLNE3302384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4191 Bays Water Drive have any available units?
4191 Bays Water Drive has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4191 Bays Water Drive have?
Some of 4191 Bays Water Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4191 Bays Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4191 Bays Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4191 Bays Water Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4191 Bays Water Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4191 Bays Water Drive offer parking?
No, 4191 Bays Water Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4191 Bays Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4191 Bays Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4191 Bays Water Drive have a pool?
No, 4191 Bays Water Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4191 Bays Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 4191 Bays Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4191 Bays Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4191 Bays Water Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
