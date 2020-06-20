406 E. Kiowa Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Downtown 2 Bedroom Bungalow - Rental Terms: 1 year

Rent: $1,100.

Available: 06/01/19

Application Fee: $40.00

Security Deposit: $1,100.

Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)



Description:

This Affordable Downtown Rental Includes Two Bedrooms, One Bathroom, and A Small Living Room. The Kitchen has All New Tile Floors and Comes With Refrigerator, Oven/Stove. Limited parking in rear and street parking in front. Home does not have Washer/Dryer hookups.



Showings will be available Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing today!



PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!

Also, Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online:



Spring Water Management, LLC

WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM



(RLNE3626807)