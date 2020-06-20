All apartments in Colorado Springs
406 E. Kiowa Street

406 E Kiowa St · No Longer Available
Location

406 E Kiowa St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Memorial Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Downtown 2 Bedroom Bungalow - Rental Terms: 1 year
Rent: $1,100.
Available: 06/01/19
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $1,100.
Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)

Description:
This Affordable Downtown Rental Includes Two Bedrooms, One Bathroom, and A Small Living Room. The Kitchen has All New Tile Floors and Comes With Refrigerator, Oven/Stove. Limited parking in rear and street parking in front. Home does not have Washer/Dryer hookups.

Showings will be available Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing today!

PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
Also, Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online:

Spring Water Management, LLC
WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM

(RLNE3626807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 E. Kiowa Street have any available units?
406 E. Kiowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 E. Kiowa Street have?
Some of 406 E. Kiowa Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 E. Kiowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 E. Kiowa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 E. Kiowa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 E. Kiowa Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 E. Kiowa Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 E. Kiowa Street does offer parking.
Does 406 E. Kiowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 E. Kiowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 E. Kiowa Street have a pool?
No, 406 E. Kiowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 E. Kiowa Street have accessible units?
No, 406 E. Kiowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 E. Kiowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 E. Kiowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
