406 E. Kiowa Street

Amenities
Downtown 2 Bedroom Bungalow - Rental Terms: 1 year
Rent: $1,100.
Available: 06/01/19
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $1,100.
Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)
Description:
This Affordable Downtown Rental Includes Two Bedrooms, One Bathroom, and A Small Living Room. The Kitchen has All New Tile Floors and Comes With Refrigerator, Oven/Stove. Limited parking in rear and street parking in front. Home does not have Washer/Dryer hookups.
Showings will be available Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing today!
PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
Also, Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online:
Spring Water Management, LLC
WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM
(RLNE3626807)