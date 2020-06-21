2923 Straus Lane - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e3Hj2tzkkZh



2 bedroom upper level unit. Carpet throughout. Full bath with tub/shower combo. Open living room and sunny kitchen with eat-in dining. Lots of cabinets and counterspace.

2 story 4-Plex conveniently located near West Colorado Springs just off off Fillmore and I25. Easy commute throughout the Springs. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Dogs will be considered on a case x case basis (restrictions, limits, and fees apply). Coin operated laundry on site. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer. Section 8 housing is unavailable.