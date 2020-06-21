All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2923 Straus Lane - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2923 Straus Lane - 3
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

2923 Straus Lane - 3

2923 Straus Lane · (719) 309-4335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Indian Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2923 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Indian Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e3Hj2tzkkZh

2 bedroom upper level unit. Carpet throughout. Full bath with tub/shower combo. Open living room and sunny kitchen with eat-in dining. Lots of cabinets and counterspace.
2 story 4-Plex conveniently located near West Colorado Springs just off off Fillmore and I25. Easy commute throughout the Springs. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Dogs will be considered on a case x case basis (restrictions, limits, and fees apply). Coin operated laundry on site. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer. Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Straus Lane - 3 have any available units?
2923 Straus Lane - 3 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 Straus Lane - 3 have?
Some of 2923 Straus Lane - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Straus Lane - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Straus Lane - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Straus Lane - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 Straus Lane - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2923 Straus Lane - 3 offer parking?
No, 2923 Straus Lane - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2923 Straus Lane - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 Straus Lane - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Straus Lane - 3 have a pool?
No, 2923 Straus Lane - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Straus Lane - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2923 Straus Lane - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Straus Lane - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 Straus Lane - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2923 Straus Lane - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity