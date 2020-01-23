All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103

1695 Little Bear Creek Pt · (719) 592-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1695 Little Bear Creek Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Villages @ Bear Creek w/ NEW FLOORING - *Nestled in a well taken care of covenant, private community *
* NEW FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THIS UNIT
* Bright living area w/ high ceilings and gas fireplace- new carpet to come
* Spacious kitchen area w/ black appliances, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances
* Cozy dining area just off of kitchen
* Large laundry area off kitchen w/ full-size hookups
* Wrought-iron fenced patio area
* Roomy master bedroom w/ adjoining master bathroom (huge walk-in shower) and large walk-in closet.
* This unit has a 1 car detached garage
* Active HOA takes care of snow removal and meticulous grounds and gardens.
*Just minutes from all the wonderful west side shopping, dining, schools, entertainment, walking & hiking trails and endless outdoor activities.
* MUST SEE *

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 have any available units?
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 have?
Some of 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 does offer parking.
Does 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity