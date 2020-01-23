Amenities
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Villages @ Bear Creek w/ NEW FLOORING - *Nestled in a well taken care of covenant, private community *
* NEW FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THIS UNIT
* Bright living area w/ high ceilings and gas fireplace- new carpet to come
* Spacious kitchen area w/ black appliances, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances
* Cozy dining area just off of kitchen
* Large laundry area off kitchen w/ full-size hookups
* Wrought-iron fenced patio area
* Roomy master bedroom w/ adjoining master bathroom (huge walk-in shower) and large walk-in closet.
* This unit has a 1 car detached garage
* Active HOA takes care of snow removal and meticulous grounds and gardens.
*Just minutes from all the wonderful west side shopping, dining, schools, entertainment, walking & hiking trails and endless outdoor activities.
* MUST SEE *
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5835410)