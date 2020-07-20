All apartments in Centennial
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7671 S Cove Cir
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

7671 S Cove Cir

7671 South Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7671 South Cove Circle, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
7671 S Cove Cir Available 06/01/19 Awesome twnhome 3bed 3.5ba 2car A/C FP hdwds vaults huge patio mtn views - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com. Spectacular town home in Bristle Cove in Arapahoe High School district. 3 bedrooms + loft and 3.5 bathrooms. Huge vaults, beautiful hardwood floors on main level. 2 story fireplace. Two bedrooms + loft and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and the 2nd bed has a spiral staircase to little bonus room/study. Main floor has living room, dining room, and kitchen with granite, white appliances, pantry and 1/2 bath near the 2 car attached garage. The basement is finished and can either be used as a bedroom or rec room with 3/4 bath and laundry hookups. Basement is close to 700 sf. Upstairs is close to 1500 sf. Huge patio in front that overlooks the neighborhood to the west tennis courts. Mountain views. A/C. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. No smoking at all. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. 2 pets max per HOA. Please drive by the complex and find the unit number as it is a little off the road to make sure the location meets all of your criteria. Please call Kirk at 303/531-8551 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE4863941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7671 S Cove Cir have any available units?
7671 S Cove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7671 S Cove Cir have?
Some of 7671 S Cove Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7671 S Cove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7671 S Cove Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7671 S Cove Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7671 S Cove Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7671 S Cove Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7671 S Cove Cir offers parking.
Does 7671 S Cove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7671 S Cove Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7671 S Cove Cir have a pool?
No, 7671 S Cove Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7671 S Cove Cir have accessible units?
No, 7671 S Cove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7671 S Cove Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7671 S Cove Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7671 S Cove Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7671 S Cove Cir has units with air conditioning.
