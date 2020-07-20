Amenities

7671 S Cove Cir Available 06/01/19 Awesome twnhome 3bed 3.5ba 2car A/C FP hdwds vaults huge patio mtn views - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com. Spectacular town home in Bristle Cove in Arapahoe High School district. 3 bedrooms + loft and 3.5 bathrooms. Huge vaults, beautiful hardwood floors on main level. 2 story fireplace. Two bedrooms + loft and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and the 2nd bed has a spiral staircase to little bonus room/study. Main floor has living room, dining room, and kitchen with granite, white appliances, pantry and 1/2 bath near the 2 car attached garage. The basement is finished and can either be used as a bedroom or rec room with 3/4 bath and laundry hookups. Basement is close to 700 sf. Upstairs is close to 1500 sf. Huge patio in front that overlooks the neighborhood to the west tennis courts. Mountain views. A/C. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. No smoking at all. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. 2 pets max per HOA. Please drive by the complex and find the unit number as it is a little off the road to make sure the location meets all of your criteria. Please call Kirk at 303/531-8551 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



