Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

6756 S Ivy St Unit B3

6756 South Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

6756 South Ivy Street, Centennial, CO 80112
Homestead in The Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
online portal
6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 Available 02/14/20 Excellent 2BD, 2BA Centennial Condo, Nicely Updated with Easy Access to Shopping and Dining - With high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, this condo feels both sleek and modern. The private balcony and additional office space are wonderful added bonuses. Conveniently located near multiple shopping and dining centers on Arapahoe Rd. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Per HOA rules, one pet is negotiable.
*HOA charges a one time move-in/move-out fee of $200.
*There is a $40 monthly HOA fee that includes water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5332500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 have any available units?
6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 have?
Some of 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 currently offering any rent specials?
6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 is pet friendly.
Does 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 offer parking?
No, 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 does not offer parking.
Does 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 have a pool?
Yes, 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 has a pool.
Does 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 have accessible units?
No, 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6756 S Ivy St Unit B3 does not have units with air conditioning.

