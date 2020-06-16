All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6647 S Forest Way Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6647 S Forest Way Unit B
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:46 AM

6647 S Forest Way Unit B

6647 South Forest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6647 South Forest Way, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
As you enter a beautiful foyer and walk up a set of stairs to this immaculately maintained townhouse (legally a condo) you are greeted with a wide-open main floor plan with a living room, dining room and open spaced kitchen. There are high coffered ceilings that make this area feel very spacious. The kitchen is completed with granite countertops and a large breakfast bar with plenty of counter space. A modern stone tile faced gas fireplace anchors that living room. This home has warm hardwood flooring throughout. Extend the living space outdoors with a personal balcony off of the living room.

This home is available NOW!!!

You enter this true master bedroom through French doors. It features an ensuite bath with a soaker tub and shower with a double vanity. It also has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and a full length sliding door to bring some of that fresh air into the bedroom and allow plenty of light to shine through.
There is a full sized 2-car garage attached to the unit, a walk-in pantry and utility room that has a washer and dryer that is included with the rental.
This property is located in the coveted Carriage Gate community. It is close to DTC, a bus stop nearby, close to light rail, the Streets of Southglenn, Highline Canal and Trail system. It is located within walking distance to parks, the elementary school, and a shopping center with grocery store, restaurants, carryout, gyms and a brewery.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of 14-month lease

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/6647-S-FOREST-WAY-UNIT-B-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: AVAILABLE NOW

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, Larger Dogs may not be accepted by Landlord. Landlord will consider Pets ? but on a case-by-case basis

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment ? Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 14-MONTH MINIMUM

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: INCLUDED IN RENT

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 S Forest Way Unit B have any available units?
6647 S Forest Way Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6647 S Forest Way Unit B have?
Some of 6647 S Forest Way Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6647 S Forest Way Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6647 S Forest Way Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 S Forest Way Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6647 S Forest Way Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 6647 S Forest Way Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 6647 S Forest Way Unit B offers parking.
Does 6647 S Forest Way Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6647 S Forest Way Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 S Forest Way Unit B have a pool?
No, 6647 S Forest Way Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6647 S Forest Way Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6647 S Forest Way Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 S Forest Way Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6647 S Forest Way Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 6647 S Forest Way Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6647 S Forest Way Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs