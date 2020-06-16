6647 S Forest Way Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage

As you enter a beautiful foyer and walk up a set of stairs to this immaculately maintained townhouse (legally a condo) you are greeted with a wide-open main floor plan with a living room, dining room and open spaced kitchen. There are high coffered ceilings that make this area feel very spacious. The kitchen is completed with granite countertops and a large breakfast bar with plenty of counter space. A modern stone tile faced gas fireplace anchors that living room. This home has warm hardwood flooring throughout. Extend the living space outdoors with a personal balcony off of the living room.



This home is available NOW!!!



You enter this true master bedroom through French doors. It features an ensuite bath with a soaker tub and shower with a double vanity. It also has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and a full length sliding door to bring some of that fresh air into the bedroom and allow plenty of light to shine through.

There is a full sized 2-car garage attached to the unit, a walk-in pantry and utility room that has a washer and dryer that is included with the rental.

This property is located in the coveted Carriage Gate community. It is close to DTC, a bus stop nearby, close to light rail, the Streets of Southglenn, Highline Canal and Trail system. It is located within walking distance to parks, the elementary school, and a shopping center with grocery store, restaurants, carryout, gyms and a brewery.



Seeking a minimum of 14-month lease



Seeking a minimum of 14-month lease

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent



