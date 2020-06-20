All apartments in Centennial
Centennial, CO
5772 South Netherland Street
5772 South Netherland Street

5772 South Netherland Street · No Longer Available
Location

5772 South Netherland Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Parkborough

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful bi-level home in desirable neighborhood. 3 bed 2 bath. Gorgeous kitchen with space for barstools. Great lower area that can be used for living space or entertaining. Schedule your tour today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5772 South Netherland Street have any available units?
5772 South Netherland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 5772 South Netherland Street currently offering any rent specials?
5772 South Netherland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5772 South Netherland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5772 South Netherland Street is pet friendly.
Does 5772 South Netherland Street offer parking?
No, 5772 South Netherland Street does not offer parking.
Does 5772 South Netherland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5772 South Netherland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5772 South Netherland Street have a pool?
No, 5772 South Netherland Street does not have a pool.
Does 5772 South Netherland Street have accessible units?
No, 5772 South Netherland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5772 South Netherland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5772 South Netherland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5772 South Netherland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5772 South Netherland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
