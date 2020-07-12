/
/
/
broomfield urban transit village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
278 Apartments for rent in Broomfield Urban Transit Village, Broomfield, CO
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
40 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,481
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11329 Uptown Ave.
11329 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
11329 Uptown Ave. Available 07/27/20 Spacious Modern Town Home with Attached 2 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11317 Uptown Ave.
11317 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1674 sqft
Modern Town home in Beautiful Neighborhood with Town Center Nearby! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.
Results within 1 mile of Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
30 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
144 Willow Place South
144 Willow Place South, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1991 sqft
Come see how much this nearly 2,000 square foot home has to offer. You will love its spacious layout, convenient and quiet location, and its yard. As you walk in, you’ll see the living room with a vaulted ceiling.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
211 Redwood Cir
211 Redwood Circle, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
Available August 8. Great location in Broomfield! This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom split level home. Open main level with large living space and vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and counter space along with a dining area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Jade St
220 Jade Street, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1789 sqft
Updated and spacious ranch home in Broomfield - Welcome to this incredible ranch home in desirable Broomfield area with easy access to Hwy 36 and RTD for an easy commute to Denver or Boulder! Charm flows into each room as you are greeted by
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Emerald Street
130 Emerald Street, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1794 sqft
130 Emerald Street Available 08/15/20 Stunning 4 Bed / 2 Bath - Available August 15th! - Adorably renovated home in desirable Broomfield Heights. Convenient 5 minutes to US 36, 15 minutes to Boulder/Foothills Parkway, 26 minutes to Denver/6th Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,295
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1221 sqft
Fusion 355 is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
42 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
98 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,443
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
41 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
14 Units Available
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
34 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,236
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
