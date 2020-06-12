103 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO

June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report. Broomfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Broomfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Broomfield rents declined moderately over the past month Broomfield rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Broomfield stand at $1,386 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,739 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Broomfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro While rent prices have decreased in Broomfield over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.

Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.

Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Broomfield As rents have fallen slightly in Broomfield, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Broomfield is less affordable for renters. Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.

Broomfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,739 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Broomfield.

While rents in Broomfield fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Broomfield than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Broomfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Denver $1,070 $1,350 -0.4% -0.4% Aurora $1,250 $1,580 -0.1% 0 Thornton $1,510 $1,920 -0.4% 0.1% Arvada $1,250 $1,580 0 2% Westminster $1,300 $1,640 -0.4% 1.3% Broomfield $1,390 $1,740 -0.3% -0.2% Castle Rock $1,340 $1,700 -0.7% 1.6% Parker $1,420 $1,790 -0.5% -0.4% Littleton $1,490 $1,890 -0.2% -0.7% Brighton $1,340 $1,690 0 -6.1% Englewood $1,230 $1,550 -1% -1.2% Wheat Ridge $1,010 $1,280 0.2% 1.3% Lafayette $1,500 $1,820 -0.7% 3.5% Golden $1,300 $1,630 -0.1% 3.4% Lone Tree $1,570 $1,990 -0.6% -2% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.