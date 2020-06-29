Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool hot tub internet access online portal garage 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill car charging carport courtyard e-payments game room internet cafe media room pool table smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Flatirons has apartments and resort-style amenities to cater to you, whether you spend your free time hitting the slopes or shopping in your favorite neighborhood stores. Our non-smoking, pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, dark hardwood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers and more. Get your breath taken away by Rocky Mountain views, entertain in the poolside lounge, stay fit in our 24-hour fitness center and take your dog to our ¼ acre dog park with agility equipment. Easy access to the RTD Bus line, Hwy 36 and the Interlocken Loop make getting to Broomfield hotspots, the University of Colorado in Boulder and Downtown Denver short commutes. Please note that all floor plan availability is ...