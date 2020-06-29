All apartments in Broomfield
Camden Flatirons

120 Edgeview Dr · (720) 506-4247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO 80021
Interlocken

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3218 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 2212 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 3306 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6320 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 3404 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 5303 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Flatirons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
online portal
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
car charging
carport
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
media room
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Flatirons has apartments and resort-style amenities to cater to you, whether you spend your free time hitting the slopes or shopping in your favorite neighborhood stores. Our non-smoking, pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, dark hardwood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers and more. Get your breath taken away by Rocky Mountain views, entertain in the poolside lounge, stay fit in our 24-hour fitness center and take your dog to our ¼ acre dog park with agility equipment. Easy access to the RTD Bus line, Hwy 36 and the Interlocken Loop make getting to Broomfield hotspots, the University of Colorado in Boulder and Downtown Denver short commutes. Please note that all floor plan availability is ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $17.50
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $330 admin fee
Additional: Cable and Internet $97, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Flatirons have any available units?
Camden Flatirons has 30 units available starting at $1,429 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Flatirons have?
Some of Camden Flatirons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Flatirons currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Flatirons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Flatirons pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Flatirons is pet friendly.
Does Camden Flatirons offer parking?
Yes, Camden Flatirons offers parking.
Does Camden Flatirons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Flatirons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Flatirons have a pool?
Yes, Camden Flatirons has a pool.
Does Camden Flatirons have accessible units?
No, Camden Flatirons does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Flatirons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Flatirons has units with dishwashers.
