Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Interlocken

Open Now until 6pm
705 Eldorado Blvd · (720) 506-2424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO 80021
Interlocken

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2422 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1125 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 2234 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0822 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 1912 · Avail. now

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 1133 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Interlocken.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
online portal
sauna
cats allowed
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
pool table
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Admire breathtaking Rocky Mountain views from your front door at Camden Interlocken. Inside our one and two bedroom apartment homes, you will find kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets, gas fireplaces, large patios and more. Go for a swim in our resort-style swimming pool, break a sweat in the fitness center, take in the views from the outdoor fire pit and let the dog run wild in our private dog park. Additional perks include direct access to beautiful hiking trails, high-speed internet and cable included in rent and doorstep trash pickup. We are located a short trip away from Denver which gives you easy access to beautiful parks and any shop or restaurant you may need. Come home to Camden Interlocken today! Please note that all floor plan ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $17.50
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $330 Move in fee
Additional: Cable and Internet $96, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, Breed restrictions: American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot; Detached garage: included in lease. Other, assigned. We offer one garage per apartment home. We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved parking is also available for $40 per month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: included in lease; Patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Interlocken have any available units?
Camden Interlocken has 23 units available starting at $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Interlocken have?
Some of Camden Interlocken's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Interlocken currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Interlocken is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Interlocken pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Interlocken is pet friendly.
Does Camden Interlocken offer parking?
Yes, Camden Interlocken offers parking.
Does Camden Interlocken have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Interlocken offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Interlocken have a pool?
Yes, Camden Interlocken has a pool.
Does Camden Interlocken have accessible units?
No, Camden Interlocken does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Interlocken have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Interlocken has units with dishwashers.
