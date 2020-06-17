Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub cable included dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access online portal sauna cats allowed bbq/grill business center conference room e-payments hot tub pool table trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Admire breathtaking Rocky Mountain views from your front door at Camden Interlocken. Inside our one and two bedroom apartment homes, you will find kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets, gas fireplaces, large patios and more. Go for a swim in our resort-style swimming pool, break a sweat in the fitness center, take in the views from the outdoor fire pit and let the dog run wild in our private dog park. Additional perks include direct access to beautiful hiking trails, high-speed internet and cable included in rent and doorstep trash pickup. We are located a short trip away from Denver which gives you easy access to beautiful parks and any shop or restaurant you may need. Come home to Camden Interlocken today! Please note that all floor plan ...