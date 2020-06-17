Camden Interlocken

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $17.50
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $330 Move in fee
Additional: Cable and Internet $96, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, Breed restrictions: American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot;
Detached garage: included in lease. Other, assigned. We offer one garage per apartment home. We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reserved parking is also available for $40 per month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: included in lease; Patio/balcony