526 West 174th Avenue Available 03/01/20 Three Bedroom + Study Home, Built in 2019, Across from Park, For Rent in Broomfield - Brand new home in Broomfield located across from the community park. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs. A study, half bath and great room on the main level. Sunny and bright with natural light streaming in large windows. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, white corian countertops, custom backsplash, stainless appliances and gas range. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower and tile flooring. Upstairs laundry room has multiple cabinets for extra storage. Central air conditioning included. Main level will have wood pattern laminate flooring. Study and one bedroom have an unobstructed view of the park. Will be installing a 6 foot wood fence in backyard. Ready for move-in March 1st. Pet friendly.



