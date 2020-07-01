All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 4952 Grey Wolf Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
4952 Grey Wolf Place
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

4952 Grey Wolf Place

4952 Grey Wolf Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4952 Grey Wolf Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Townhome with 2-car Garage at Edge of Park and Walking Path Available for Rent in Broomfield - Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage set at edge of park and walking path with private front yard/garden and cozy upstairs deck off large Master bedroom. Master includes nook, 5 piece bath, 2 large closets, one of which is walk-in. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Upgraded up/down blinds on windows throughout the house. Granite countertops in kitchen with recently refinished red oak floors and sunny southern exposure windows with a vaulted ceiling in the Living Room, Dining Room. Fireplace, washer, dryer, new refrigerator. Forced air heating and central A/C. Unfinished basement with ample storage. Located in Broadlands with neighborhood pool access provided.

(RLNE5659316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Grey Wolf Place have any available units?
4952 Grey Wolf Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 Grey Wolf Place have?
Some of 4952 Grey Wolf Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 Grey Wolf Place currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Grey Wolf Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Grey Wolf Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4952 Grey Wolf Place is pet friendly.
Does 4952 Grey Wolf Place offer parking?
Yes, 4952 Grey Wolf Place offers parking.
Does 4952 Grey Wolf Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4952 Grey Wolf Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Grey Wolf Place have a pool?
Yes, 4952 Grey Wolf Place has a pool.
Does 4952 Grey Wolf Place have accessible units?
No, 4952 Grey Wolf Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Grey Wolf Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 Grey Wolf Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College