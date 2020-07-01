4952 Grey Wolf Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Townhome with 2-car Garage at Edge of Park and Walking Path Available for Rent in Broomfield - Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage set at edge of park and walking path with private front yard/garden and cozy upstairs deck off large Master bedroom. Master includes nook, 5 piece bath, 2 large closets, one of which is walk-in. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Upgraded up/down blinds on windows throughout the house. Granite countertops in kitchen with recently refinished red oak floors and sunny southern exposure windows with a vaulted ceiling in the Living Room, Dining Room. Fireplace, washer, dryer, new refrigerator. Forced air heating and central A/C. Unfinished basement with ample storage. Located in Broadlands with neighborhood pool access provided.



