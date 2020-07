Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

One bedroom (either master for $1600.00 or smaller bedroom for $1200.00) in my home with gorgeous mountain views, swimming pools (indoors and outdoors and hot tubs), exercise equipment and all kinds of amenities, groups, and clubs. Located in a 55+ community, but you don't have to be this age. Use of kitchen and hot tub in the back yard. Garage negotiable.



