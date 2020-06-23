All apartments in Broomfield
Broomfield, CO
3468 Parkside Center Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3468 Parkside Center Drive

3468 Parkside Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3468 Parkside Center Drive, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent In Anthem Highlands In Broomfield - Beautiful home in Anthem Highlands! Unobstructed mountain views from the house. Surrounded by open space. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet. Upgraded finishes with hardwood, berber carpet, and tile floors. Upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Stainless steel refridgerator provided. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Home security system installed. Trex deck in back with 3 patios and concrete walkway. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Walking distance to clubhouse with recreation center, tennis courts and pool.

(RLNE3801839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 Parkside Center Drive have any available units?
3468 Parkside Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3468 Parkside Center Drive have?
Some of 3468 Parkside Center Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 Parkside Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3468 Parkside Center Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 Parkside Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3468 Parkside Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3468 Parkside Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3468 Parkside Center Drive does offer parking.
Does 3468 Parkside Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3468 Parkside Center Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 Parkside Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3468 Parkside Center Drive has a pool.
Does 3468 Parkside Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 3468 Parkside Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 Parkside Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3468 Parkside Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
