3468 Parkside Center Drive

Amenities
Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent In Anthem Highlands In Broomfield - Beautiful home in Anthem Highlands! Unobstructed mountain views from the house. Surrounded by open space. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet. Upgraded finishes with hardwood, berber carpet, and tile floors. Upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Stainless steel refridgerator provided. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Home security system installed. Trex deck in back with 3 patios and concrete walkway. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Walking distance to clubhouse with recreation center, tennis courts and pool.
(RLNE3801839)