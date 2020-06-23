3468 Parkside Center Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent In Anthem Highlands In Broomfield - Beautiful home in Anthem Highlands! Unobstructed mountain views from the house. Surrounded by open space. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet. Upgraded finishes with hardwood, berber carpet, and tile floors. Upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Stainless steel refridgerator provided. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Home security system installed. Trex deck in back with 3 patios and concrete walkway. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Walking distance to clubhouse with recreation center, tennis courts and pool.



(RLNE3801839)