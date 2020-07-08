Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2729 W 126th Avenue Available 05/06/20 Bright + Spacious Broomfield Home with Cathedral Ceilings! - Bright and spacious Broomfield home for rent! Hardwood floors throughout, formal living and dining room with cathedral ceilings. Open concept kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space including a separate pantry. Gas Fireplace and open living/entertainment area with newer carpet. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Five piece master bathroom with large tub, stand up shower, and double sinks. Two additional guest rooms and additional full guest bathroom. Utility room with washer and dryer. Full two car attached garage.

Unfinished basement, insulated and dry and plenty of room for storage.

Mature landscaping with fenced yard and deck.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable with additional deposit and references.



(RLNE2162290)