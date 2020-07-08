All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 2729 W 126th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2729 W 126th Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2729 W 126th Avenue

2729 West 126th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2729 West 126th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2729 W 126th Avenue Available 05/06/20 Bright + Spacious Broomfield Home with Cathedral Ceilings! - Bright and spacious Broomfield home for rent! Hardwood floors throughout, formal living and dining room with cathedral ceilings. Open concept kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space including a separate pantry. Gas Fireplace and open living/entertainment area with newer carpet. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Five piece master bathroom with large tub, stand up shower, and double sinks. Two additional guest rooms and additional full guest bathroom. Utility room with washer and dryer. Full two car attached garage.
Unfinished basement, insulated and dry and plenty of room for storage.
Mature landscaping with fenced yard and deck.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable with additional deposit and references.

(RLNE2162290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 W 126th Avenue have any available units?
2729 W 126th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 W 126th Avenue have?
Some of 2729 W 126th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 W 126th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2729 W 126th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 W 126th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 W 126th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2729 W 126th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2729 W 126th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2729 W 126th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 W 126th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 W 126th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2729 W 126th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2729 W 126th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2729 W 126th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 W 126th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 W 126th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College