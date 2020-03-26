16482 Aliante Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This fantastic home is fully furnished, fully equipped, and ready to go in this active adult community. All utilities/services are paid by owner and charged as a flat $300/mo to the tenant. Includes full use of lodge and pool. 2 bedrooms plus den (bedroom without a closet), large master suite, corner lot backing to walking trail. At least one person must be 55+ years old. Sorry, no pets allowed. No smoking. For more information or to schedule a showing contact property manager Brad Rowe via call, text, or e-mail at 720-448-6951 brad@dakotamgmt.com. Applications done online at www.dakotamgmt.com.