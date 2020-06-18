All apartments in Broomfield
13536 Via Varra
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

13536 Via Varra

13536 Via Varra · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13536 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO 80020
Parkway Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13536 Via Varra · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
13536 Via Varra Available 08/01/20 High-end Broomfield Townhome 4 BED/2.5 BATH - This wonderful high-end townhome is in a great location with easy access to Boulder, Denver, Interlocken, Superior, Louisville, and the surrounding areas. Quick commute to the airport on E-470. This townhome is in a quiet area that features a community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center.

Inside you will find a welcoming entryway and bedroom off the attached 2 car garage with ample storage and built-ins. Up to the second floor is the open floor plan living room, eating area, and kitchen. This floor also features an office or dining room and a half bath.

The third floor features the bright master bedroom with ensuite 5 piece bathroom, mountain views, and large walk-in closet as well as the two additional bedrooms, one with a connecting door to the full hall bath. The in-unit washer dryer can also be found on the third floor for convenience.

Sorry, no large dogs allowed. Cats and dogs under 25 pounds okay.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We are working to make a video showing available and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.

(RLNE4964666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13536 Via Varra have any available units?
13536 Via Varra has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13536 Via Varra have?
Some of 13536 Via Varra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13536 Via Varra currently offering any rent specials?
13536 Via Varra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13536 Via Varra pet-friendly?
Yes, 13536 Via Varra is pet friendly.
Does 13536 Via Varra offer parking?
Yes, 13536 Via Varra does offer parking.
Does 13536 Via Varra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13536 Via Varra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13536 Via Varra have a pool?
Yes, 13536 Via Varra has a pool.
Does 13536 Via Varra have accessible units?
No, 13536 Via Varra does not have accessible units.
Does 13536 Via Varra have units with dishwashers?
No, 13536 Via Varra does not have units with dishwashers.
