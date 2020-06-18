Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage key fob access

13536 Via Varra Available 08/01/20 High-end Broomfield Townhome 4 BED/2.5 BATH - This wonderful high-end townhome is in a great location with easy access to Boulder, Denver, Interlocken, Superior, Louisville, and the surrounding areas. Quick commute to the airport on E-470. This townhome is in a quiet area that features a community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center.



Inside you will find a welcoming entryway and bedroom off the attached 2 car garage with ample storage and built-ins. Up to the second floor is the open floor plan living room, eating area, and kitchen. This floor also features an office or dining room and a half bath.



The third floor features the bright master bedroom with ensuite 5 piece bathroom, mountain views, and large walk-in closet as well as the two additional bedrooms, one with a connecting door to the full hall bath. The in-unit washer dryer can also be found on the third floor for convenience.



Sorry, no large dogs allowed. Cats and dogs under 25 pounds okay.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We are working to make a video showing available and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.



(RLNE4964666)