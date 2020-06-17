134 Willow Place North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Charming Ranch for Rent with a Finished Basement in a Quiet and Spacious Neighborhood in Broomfield - Welcome home to a charming ranch with a finished basement. Fantastic 4 bed, 3 bath 2800 sq ft home in Broomfield. It s a quiet, friendly and spacious neighborhood with open spaces and neighboring parks within walking. Relax nearby at a 9 hole golf course and community pool. HOA fees paid by owner. RV, boat parking extra. Large bay window floods the kitchen with great light. Sizable eat in space. Large dining room for gatherings. Great living room with masonry fireplace for entertaining. Attached 2 car garage and 11x13 pergola covered patio.



(RLNE5697185)