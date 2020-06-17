All apartments in Broomfield
134 Willow Place North

Location

134 Willow Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Charming Ranch for Rent with a Finished Basement in a Quiet and Spacious Neighborhood in Broomfield - Welcome home to a charming ranch with a finished basement. Fantastic 4 bed, 3 bath 2800 sq ft home in Broomfield. It s a quiet, friendly and spacious neighborhood with open spaces and neighboring parks within walking. Relax nearby at a 9 hole golf course and community pool. HOA fees paid by owner. RV, boat parking extra. Large bay window floods the kitchen with great light. Sizable eat in space. Large dining room for gatherings. Great living room with masonry fireplace for entertaining. Attached 2 car garage and 11x13 pergola covered patio.

(RLNE5697185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Willow Place North have any available units?
134 Willow Place North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Willow Place North have?
Some of 134 Willow Place North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Willow Place North currently offering any rent specials?
134 Willow Place North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Willow Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Willow Place North is pet friendly.
Does 134 Willow Place North offer parking?
Yes, 134 Willow Place North offers parking.
Does 134 Willow Place North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Willow Place North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Willow Place North have a pool?
Yes, 134 Willow Place North has a pool.
Does 134 Willow Place North have accessible units?
No, 134 Willow Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Willow Place North have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Willow Place North does not have units with dishwashers.

