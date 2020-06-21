Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking internet access

1116 Opal Street Unit #204 Available 08/01/20 Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo in Broomfield's Miramonte Ranch - Open Floor Plan, 3 Bed/2Bath, Living Room with Fireplace and Covered Balcony, Master with Private Full Bath, Huge Walk-in Closet, and Covered Balcony. Great Community Pool, Fitness Center, Great Location, Close to Shopping, grocery store, restaurants, childcare, and more. HWY 36 and 287 are a few blocks away making for an easy commute. The condo has laminate floors in living space, carpet in bedrooms, big windows, 2 covered balconies, Air Conditioning, Gas Fireplace, Washer and Dryer, lots of light, a private garage, and additional parking and guest parking. The community boasts easy access to shopping and dining, Eagle Trace Golf Course, Parks, schools, and miles of biking, walking, and running trails.

It's a great place to live! Sorry, no pets. Single-family only, please.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/puaz7rc8vx1x4gg/20200530_160247_392513488765215.mp4?dl=0



No Pets Allowed



