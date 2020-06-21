All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1116 Opal Street Unit #204

1116 Opal Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1116 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
1116 Opal Street Unit #204 Available 08/01/20 Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo in Broomfield's Miramonte Ranch - Open Floor Plan, 3 Bed/2Bath, Living Room with Fireplace and Covered Balcony, Master with Private Full Bath, Huge Walk-in Closet, and Covered Balcony. Great Community Pool, Fitness Center, Great Location, Close to Shopping, grocery store, restaurants, childcare, and more. HWY 36 and 287 are a few blocks away making for an easy commute. The condo has laminate floors in living space, carpet in bedrooms, big windows, 2 covered balconies, Air Conditioning, Gas Fireplace, Washer and Dryer, lots of light, a private garage, and additional parking and guest parking. The community boasts easy access to shopping and dining, Eagle Trace Golf Course, Parks, schools, and miles of biking, walking, and running trails.
It's a great place to live! Sorry, no pets. Single-family only, please.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/puaz7rc8vx1x4gg/20200530_160247_392513488765215.mp4?dl=0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2458727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 have any available units?
1116 Opal Street Unit #204 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 have?
Some of 1116 Opal Street Unit #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Opal Street Unit #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 does offer parking.
Does 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 have a pool?
Yes, 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 has a pool.
Does 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 have accessible units?
No, 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Opal Street Unit #204 has units with dishwashers.

