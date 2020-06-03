1095 Lilac Circle

Amenities
Delightful 4bd/2bd home in Quiet Cul-de-sac Neighborhood, Available June 13th! - Delightful and Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac in Broomfield Available June 13th! This property features brand new paint, new carpet, newer appliances and a large backyard with a deck perfect for a summer BBQ or for a relaxing evening. Very close to lots of great open space and parks. Boulder Valley School District (Aspen Creek/Broomfield High School). Easy driving distance to Boulder or Denver. Close distance to Flatirons Crossing Mall and shopping center.
--1875 sq ft bi-level
-- 2 car garage
--Large, fenced yard with mature landscaping
--Sprinkler system
-- New Paint
--New carpet
-- Updated master bathroom
--Walk-in closets
--Fireplace
--Large TREX deck
-- Newer dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave
--Newer windows & roof
-- Evaporative cooler, electric heat
(RLNE5851458)