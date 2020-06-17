Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

910 Portland Place #19 Available 08/07/20 Unique 1 bedroom 1 bath plus Loft in Boulder!! Move in August 7th! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-5529, 910-portland-pl@rent.dynasty.com



Available August 7th is this 1 bed, 1 bath condo located in the historic Mapleton Hill District of Boulder near Pear street in downtown Boulder!! Everything you need within walking distance and parks nearby! This unit includes a fridge, electric range, dishwasher,one assigned carport parking spot, and full size washer and dryer! The home also includes a wonderful loft for added living space/storage!



Rent is $1,500.00 and there is a minimum of $1,500.00 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for electricity in their name through Xcel Energy, gas is billed back by landlord, water, sewer, trash are included in rent!



Sorry, no pets accepted at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 1200-college-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2162702)