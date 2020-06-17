All apartments in Boulder
910 Portland Place #19

910 Portland Place · (720) 899-5529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

910 Portland Place, Boulder, CO 80304
Mapleton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 910 Portland Place #19 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
910 Portland Place #19 Available 08/07/20 Unique 1 bedroom 1 bath plus Loft in Boulder!! Move in August 7th! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-5529, 910-portland-pl@rent.dynasty.com

Available August 7th is this 1 bed, 1 bath condo located in the historic Mapleton Hill District of Boulder near Pear street in downtown Boulder!! Everything you need within walking distance and parks nearby! This unit includes a fridge, electric range, dishwasher,one assigned carport parking spot, and full size washer and dryer! The home also includes a wonderful loft for added living space/storage!

Rent is $1,500.00 and there is a minimum of $1,500.00 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for electricity in their name through Xcel Energy, gas is billed back by landlord, water, sewer, trash are included in rent!

Sorry, no pets accepted at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 1200-college-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2162702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Portland Place #19 have any available units?
910 Portland Place #19 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Portland Place #19 have?
Some of 910 Portland Place #19's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Portland Place #19 currently offering any rent specials?
910 Portland Place #19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Portland Place #19 pet-friendly?
No, 910 Portland Place #19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 910 Portland Place #19 offer parking?
Yes, 910 Portland Place #19 does offer parking.
Does 910 Portland Place #19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Portland Place #19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Portland Place #19 have a pool?
No, 910 Portland Place #19 does not have a pool.
Does 910 Portland Place #19 have accessible units?
No, 910 Portland Place #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Portland Place #19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Portland Place #19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Portland Place #19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Portland Place #19 does not have units with air conditioning.
