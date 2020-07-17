695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

East Boulder Top Floor Gem with Mountain Views! - Top floor with two bedrooms and two bathrooms! Spacious and bright open concept living room, dining room, kitchen and fireplace! Ideally located in East Boulder near Foothills Parkway, East Boulder Recreation, and Bobolink Trail System. Upgraded apartment, freshly painted, cleaned and ready for move in! Community Pool, near shopping, restaurants, schools, transportation, and hiking and biking trails!



Sewer, Water, Trash and HEAT included! Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets negotiable. Includes two parking passes.

RHL-00990929 Occupancy Restrictions: 3 Unrelated



(RLNE4287919)