All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216

695 Manhattan Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

695 Manhattan Dr, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
East Boulder Top Floor Gem with Mountain Views! - Top floor with two bedrooms and two bathrooms! Spacious and bright open concept living room, dining room, kitchen and fireplace! Ideally located in East Boulder near Foothills Parkway, East Boulder Recreation, and Bobolink Trail System. Upgraded apartment, freshly painted, cleaned and ready for move in! Community Pool, near shopping, restaurants, schools, transportation, and hiking and biking trails!

Sewer, Water, Trash and HEAT included! Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets negotiable. Includes two parking passes.
RHL-00990929 Occupancy Restrictions: 3 Unrelated

(RLNE4287919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 have any available units?
695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 have?
Some of 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 currently offering any rent specials?
695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 is pet friendly.
Does 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 offer parking?
Yes, 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 offers parking.
Does 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 have a pool?
Yes, 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 has a pool.
Does 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 have accessible units?
No, 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 does not have accessible units.
Does 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave
Boulder, CO 80303
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College