4555 13th St #2A

JUNE FREE !! Move In Special *No App Fee!* Spacious sun-drenched 2br/2.5ba condo with flex office/business - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! No App Fee! Spacious 2br/2.5ba condo in the North Boulder Arts District Village at Uptown Condo Community. Corner unit with private street entrance and secure attached one-car garage. Two stories with flex office/business space at street level. Light and airyt with floor-to-ceiling windows, second-floor balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and plenty of storage space. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. In-unit washer and dryer included.

Convenient and quiet location--close to everything! Steps from Amante Coffee, Spruce Confections, Wonderland Lake, Foothills Community Park, Boulder Cycle Sport, and NoBo Library. Short drive to Lucky's Market Complex and Ideal Markets, and only eight minutes to Downtown Boulder and Pearl Street. Easy access to several public transit lines include SKIP and 204 buses, and Four Mile Creek Bike Path. Walking distance to Crestview Elementry School.



Tenants Pay All Utilities; Water, Sewer, Trash included in flat rate amount of $110

Tenant puts Electric & Gas in own name and is not included in flat rate



Non-Student, No Pets



Lease Dates: Available Now -05/28/2020

Occupancy 2 unrelated.



No Pets Allowed



