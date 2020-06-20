All apartments in Boulder
4555 13th St #2A

4555 13th Street · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4555 13th Street, Boulder, CO 80304
North Broadway - Holiday

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4555 13th St #2A · Avail. now

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUNE FREE !! Move In Special *No App Fee!* Spacious sun-drenched 2br/2.5ba condo with flex office/business - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! No App Fee! Spacious 2br/2.5ba condo in the North Boulder Arts District Village at Uptown Condo Community. Corner unit with private street entrance and secure attached one-car garage. Two stories with flex office/business space at street level. Light and airyt with floor-to-ceiling windows, second-floor balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and plenty of storage space. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. In-unit washer and dryer included.
Convenient and quiet location--close to everything! Steps from Amante Coffee, Spruce Confections, Wonderland Lake, Foothills Community Park, Boulder Cycle Sport, and NoBo Library. Short drive to Lucky's Market Complex and Ideal Markets, and only eight minutes to Downtown Boulder and Pearl Street. Easy access to several public transit lines include SKIP and 204 buses, and Four Mile Creek Bike Path. Walking distance to Crestview Elementry School.

Tenants Pay All Utilities; Water, Sewer, Trash included in flat rate amount of $110
Tenant puts Electric & Gas in own name and is not included in flat rate

Non-Student, No Pets

Lease Dates: Available Now -05/28/2020
RHL-00994282 (Submitted)
Occupancy 2 unrelated.

Call 303.442.7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 13th St #2A have any available units?
4555 13th St #2A has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4555 13th St #2A have?
Some of 4555 13th St #2A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 13th St #2A currently offering any rent specials?
4555 13th St #2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 13th St #2A pet-friendly?
No, 4555 13th St #2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 4555 13th St #2A offer parking?
Yes, 4555 13th St #2A does offer parking.
Does 4555 13th St #2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4555 13th St #2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 13th St #2A have a pool?
No, 4555 13th St #2A does not have a pool.
Does 4555 13th St #2A have accessible units?
No, 4555 13th St #2A does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 13th St #2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4555 13th St #2A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4555 13th St #2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4555 13th St #2A does not have units with air conditioning.
