Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3390 E. Euclid Avenue

3390 Euclid Avenue · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3390 Euclid Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3390 E. Euclid Avenue · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Large City Lot with 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch( $1200 deposit!) - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! $1200 deposit! No App Fee's! Large, corner city lot with brick ranch home; wood floors throughout living room, hallway and 3 bedrooms; kitchen with wood cabinets and laundry appliances; dining area with newer sliding glass door to fenced, large backyard; private driveway and mature landscaping.

Dog Friendly
Lease Dates: Now-5/28/2021

Student's must have 2 yr rental history

Utilities: Monthly Flat Rate $140 for Water, Sewer and Trash;
Tenant Name on Gas and Electric and pays separate from Flat Rate Utility charge.

RHL-0000753 Occupancy 3 unrelated

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4812440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3390 E. Euclid Avenue have any available units?
3390 E. Euclid Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3390 E. Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3390 E. Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3390 E. Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3390 E. Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3390 E. Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 3390 E. Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3390 E. Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3390 E. Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3390 E. Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 3390 E. Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3390 E. Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3390 E. Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3390 E. Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3390 E. Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3390 E. Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3390 E. Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
