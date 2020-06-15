3390 E. Euclid Avenue

Amenities
Large City Lot with 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch( $1200 deposit!) - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! $1200 deposit! No App Fee's! Large, corner city lot with brick ranch home; wood floors throughout living room, hallway and 3 bedrooms; kitchen with wood cabinets and laundry appliances; dining area with newer sliding glass door to fenced, large backyard; private driveway and mature landscaping.
Dog Friendly
Lease Dates: Now-5/28/2021
Student's must have 2 yr rental history
Utilities: Monthly Flat Rate $140 for Water, Sewer and Trash;
Tenant Name on Gas and Electric and pays separate from Flat Rate Utility charge.
RHL-0000753 Occupancy 3 unrelated
Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com
We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!
All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4812440)