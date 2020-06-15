3390 E. Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Large City Lot with 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch( $1200 deposit!) - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! $1200 deposit! No App Fee's! Large, corner city lot with brick ranch home; wood floors throughout living room, hallway and 3 bedrooms; kitchen with wood cabinets and laundry appliances; dining area with newer sliding glass door to fenced, large backyard; private driveway and mature landscaping.



Dog Friendly

Lease Dates: Now-5/28/2021



Student's must have 2 yr rental history



Utilities: Monthly Flat Rate $140 for Water, Sewer and Trash;

Tenant Name on Gas and Electric and pays separate from Flat Rate Utility charge.



RHL-0000753 Occupancy 3 unrelated



No Cats Allowed



