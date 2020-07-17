All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3313 Madison Ave T211

3313 Madison Avenue · (720) 537-2769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3313 Madison Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit T211 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Unit T211 Available 07/27/20 Fantastic Campus Condo! - Property Id: 309749

Location, location, location! Don't miss out on this open-floor plan apartment, located one block East of CU Main Campus and across the street from the CU East Campus. Close proximity to public transportation, grocery stores and bars. Fantastic complex amenities including 2 pools, a tennis court, volley ball court and outdoor grilling area! Light and bright windows make the unit feel so open! The kitchen has a nice breakfast bar for alternative eating options. Study in the nook in the bedroom, which can be a separate sleeping area as well.

QUALIFICATIONS: 3x rent to income ratio or 5x with a guarantor; 650+ credit score (no evictions or bankruptcy); Clean Criminal Background Check
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3313-madison-ave-boulder-co-unit-t211/309749
Property Id 309749

(RLNE5937241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Madison Ave T211 have any available units?
3313 Madison Ave T211 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3313 Madison Ave T211 have?
Some of 3313 Madison Ave T211's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Madison Ave T211 currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Madison Ave T211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Madison Ave T211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 Madison Ave T211 is pet friendly.
Does 3313 Madison Ave T211 offer parking?
No, 3313 Madison Ave T211 does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Madison Ave T211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Madison Ave T211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Madison Ave T211 have a pool?
Yes, 3313 Madison Ave T211 has a pool.
Does 3313 Madison Ave T211 have accessible units?
No, 3313 Madison Ave T211 does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Madison Ave T211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Madison Ave T211 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Madison Ave T211 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Madison Ave T211 does not have units with air conditioning.
