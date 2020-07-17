3313 Madison Ave T211

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill tennis court

Unit T211 Available 07/27/20 Fantastic Campus Condo! - Property Id: 309749



Location, location, location! Don't miss out on this open-floor plan apartment, located one block East of CU Main Campus and across the street from the CU East Campus. Close proximity to public transportation, grocery stores and bars. Fantastic complex amenities including 2 pools, a tennis court, volley ball court and outdoor grilling area! Light and bright windows make the unit feel so open! The kitchen has a nice breakfast bar for alternative eating options. Study in the nook in the bedroom, which can be a separate sleeping area as well.



QUALIFICATIONS: 3x rent to income ratio or 5x with a guarantor; 650+ credit score (no evictions or bankruptcy); Clean Criminal Background Check

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3313-madison-ave-boulder-co-unit-t211/309749

Property Id 309749



(RLNE5937241)