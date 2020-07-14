All apartments in Boulder
3300 Madison Ave 2.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:32 AM

3300 Madison Ave 2

3300 Madison Avenue · (970) 682-4992
Location

3300 Madison Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse Near Campus! - Property Id: 125739

Beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath townhouse. Large kitchen, spacious living room, and large bedrooms. Large fenced yard for dogs and cats. Located in a nice and quiet neighborhood.

Close to campus, the Bio-Medical Center, bike trails and more. Great location student is friendly. Trash and water included.

Midway between 29th St Mall, and Foothills Parkway for easy access to Broomfield and Denver

Near bike path; 11 minutes by bike to Pearl St Mall

Close to CU Engineering Dept
Near the Bio-Medical Center.

Close to East Campus

The federal guidelines generally accepted for valid occupancy limitations are a minimum of two persons per bedroom.

Available August 1st!

RHL/0001307
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125739
Property Id 125739

(RLNE5883035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3300 Madison Ave 2 have any available units?
3300 Madison Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 Madison Ave 2 have?
Some of 3300 Madison Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Madison Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Madison Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Madison Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Madison Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Madison Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3300 Madison Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Madison Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Madison Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Madison Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3300 Madison Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Madison Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3300 Madison Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Madison Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Madison Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Madison Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Madison Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

