3300 Madison Ave 2.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse Near Campus! - Property Id: 125739



Beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath townhouse. Large kitchen, spacious living room, and large bedrooms. Large fenced yard for dogs and cats. Located in a nice and quiet neighborhood.



Close to campus, the Bio-Medical Center, bike trails and more. Great location student is friendly. Trash and water included.



Midway between 29th St Mall, and Foothills Parkway for easy access to Broomfield and Denver



Near bike path; 11 minutes by bike to Pearl St Mall



Close to CU Engineering Dept

Near the Bio-Medical Center.



Close to East Campus



The federal guidelines generally accepted for valid occupancy limitations are a minimum of two persons per bedroom.



Available August 1st!



RHL/0001307

Property Id 125739



(RLNE5883035)