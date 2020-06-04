All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

3225 Dover Drive

3225 Dover Drive · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3225 Dover Drive, Boulder, CO 80305
Table Mesa North

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Come tour this huge home located in South Boulder! This property features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 2,250 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is being completely remodeled and includes all the major appliances, tile flooring, many cabinets for storage, and sliding glass door that leaves to the outside. The living room has both carpet and beautiful hardwood floors, and is complete with a fireplace to help you stay cozy in the Colorado winters! Downstairs is a large fully finished basement that is great for an additional living space or game room. There is also a laundry room with a washer and dryer, and storage room located in the basement for extra convenience. Outside you can enjoy the sunshine from the beautiful, fully fenced backyard, or dine outdoors from the concrete patio. The location of this home is unbeatable with Safeway, King Soopers, hiking trails at Chautauqua Park, University of Colorado, Boulder, and the countless shops and restaurants at both Pearl Street and 29th Street Mall. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. This property will not be available for long, so apply today!

Pets: Allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval
Section 8: No
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Gas Fireplace, Shed, Storage Room, Finished Basement, Attic, Patio, Window Coverings
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Owner pays all
Parking: Driveway & On-street
School District: Boulder Valley

This property will be available July 1st, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date!

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

