3225 Dover Drive

Come tour this huge home located in South Boulder! This property features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 2,250 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is being completely remodeled and includes all the major appliances, tile flooring, many cabinets for storage, and sliding glass door that leaves to the outside. The living room has both carpet and beautiful hardwood floors, and is complete with a fireplace to help you stay cozy in the Colorado winters! Downstairs is a large fully finished basement that is great for an additional living space or game room. There is also a laundry room with a washer and dryer, and storage room located in the basement for extra convenience. Outside you can enjoy the sunshine from the beautiful, fully fenced backyard, or dine outdoors from the concrete patio. The location of this home is unbeatable with Safeway, King Soopers, hiking trails at Chautauqua Park, University of Colorado, Boulder, and the countless shops and restaurants at both Pearl Street and 29th Street Mall. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. This property will not be available for long, so apply today!



Pets: Allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval

Section 8: No

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Gas Fireplace, Shed, Storage Room, Finished Basement, Attic, Patio, Window Coverings

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Owner pays all

Parking: Driveway & On-street

School District: Boulder Valley



This property will be available July 1st, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date!



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



