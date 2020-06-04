Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

290 S 38th St. Available 08/19/20 Martin Acres Single Family Home; W/D; Finished Basement; Pets Allowed - Huge house in Martin Acres, very desirable South Boulder Neighborhood. Finished basement, perfect for additional family/rec room. Open kitchen plenty of natural light.

Fenced backyard, Washer/Dryer on-site



Pets Allowed!



Non Student Roommates OK

Utilities- water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $130 per month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate



RHL-0501062 3 Unrelated Allowed



Lease Dates: 8/19/2020-8/30/2021



