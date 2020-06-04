All apartments in Boulder
290 S 38th St.

290 South 38th Street · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 South 38th Street, Boulder, CO 80305
Martin Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 290 S 38th St. · Avail. Aug 19

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
290 S 38th St. Available 08/19/20 Martin Acres Single Family Home; W/D; Finished Basement; Pets Allowed - Huge house in Martin Acres, very desirable South Boulder Neighborhood. Finished basement, perfect for additional family/rec room. Open kitchen plenty of natural light.
Fenced backyard, Washer/Dryer on-site

Pets Allowed!

Non Student Roommates OK
Utilities- water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $130 per month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate

RHL-0501062 3 Unrelated Allowed

Lease Dates: 8/19/2020-8/30/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE2315247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 S 38th St. have any available units?
290 S 38th St. has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 290 S 38th St. currently offering any rent specials?
290 S 38th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 S 38th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 S 38th St. is pet friendly.
Does 290 S 38th St. offer parking?
No, 290 S 38th St. does not offer parking.
Does 290 S 38th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 S 38th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 S 38th St. have a pool?
No, 290 S 38th St. does not have a pool.
Does 290 S 38th St. have accessible units?
No, 290 S 38th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 290 S 38th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 S 38th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 S 38th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 S 38th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
