All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 2355 Grove Street - 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
2355 Grove Street - 6
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM

2355 Grove Street - 6

2355 Grove Street · (303) 995-1892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Goss - Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2355 Grove Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Goss - Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Conveniently located between Campus and Downtown Pearl Street. Walking or Biking distance to Campus, downtown Pearl Street, The 29th Street Mall, Google Campus, a variety of great hiking trails, Boulder Creek, and tons of access to public transportation. Enjoy the convenience of living close to it all, while also having the perks of a quiet neighborhood. Beautifully recently remodeled equipped with vinyl wood floors and stainless steel appliances. $1,500 Security Deposit per person. Call or Text Cheryl at 303-995-1892 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Grove Street - 6 have any available units?
2355 Grove Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 2355 Grove Street - 6 have?
Some of 2355 Grove Street - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Grove Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Grove Street - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Grove Street - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2355 Grove Street - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2355 Grove Street - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2355 Grove Street - 6 offers parking.
Does 2355 Grove Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Grove Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Grove Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 2355 Grove Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Grove Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 2355 Grove Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Grove Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 Grove Street - 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2355 Grove Street - 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2355 Grove Street - 6 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2355 Grove Street - 6?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street
Boulder, CO 80303
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity