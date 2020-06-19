Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool courtyard

1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 Available 08/06/20 2 Bd. N. Boulder, Close Ideal Mrkt./Broadway Shops; Spacious Living Room/Bedrooms; Outdoor Area - Nicely maintained condominium complex. Open floor plan with living room/dining area open to kitchen. Gorgeous wood plank flooring, Slider door to south facing patio, patio opens up to large common courtyard with pool and grassy areas. Updated bathroom with separate tub and toilet area. New tile tub surround. One bedroom has a walk in closet. W/D across common hallway, coin-operated. 1 assigned parking spot

Lease Dates 8/6/2020-7/31/2021



Non STUDENT;

NO PETS



Utilities-Gas included in a flat rate of $30/month;

Tenant puts electric in own name and is not included in flat rate;

Owner pays water and trash



RHL-0008147 occupancy 2 unrelated



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



(RLNE2315809)