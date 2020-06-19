All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1895 Alpine Avenue #G21

1895 Alpine Avenue · (303) 442-7773
Location

1895 Alpine Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Old North Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 Available 08/06/20 2 Bd. N. Boulder, Close Ideal Mrkt./Broadway Shops; Spacious Living Room/Bedrooms; Outdoor Area - Nicely maintained condominium complex. Open floor plan with living room/dining area open to kitchen. Gorgeous wood plank flooring, Slider door to south facing patio, patio opens up to large common courtyard with pool and grassy areas. Updated bathroom with separate tub and toilet area. New tile tub surround. One bedroom has a walk in closet. W/D across common hallway, coin-operated. 1 assigned parking spot
Lease Dates 8/6/2020-7/31/2021

Non STUDENT;
NO PETS

Utilities-Gas included in a flat rate of $30/month;
Tenant puts electric in own name and is not included in flat rate;
Owner pays water and trash

RHL-0008147 occupancy 2 unrelated

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2315809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 have any available units?
1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 have?
Some of 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 currently offering any rent specials?
1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 pet-friendly?
No, 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 offer parking?
Yes, 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 does offer parking.
Does 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 have a pool?
Yes, 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 has a pool.
Does 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 have accessible units?
No, 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 does not have accessible units.
Does 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 does not have units with air conditioning.
