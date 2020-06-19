Amenities
1895 Alpine Avenue #G21 Available 08/06/20 2 Bd. N. Boulder, Close Ideal Mrkt./Broadway Shops; Spacious Living Room/Bedrooms; Outdoor Area - Nicely maintained condominium complex. Open floor plan with living room/dining area open to kitchen. Gorgeous wood plank flooring, Slider door to south facing patio, patio opens up to large common courtyard with pool and grassy areas. Updated bathroom with separate tub and toilet area. New tile tub surround. One bedroom has a walk in closet. W/D across common hallway, coin-operated. 1 assigned parking spot
Lease Dates 8/6/2020-7/31/2021
Non STUDENT;
NO PETS
Utilities-Gas included in a flat rate of $30/month;
Tenant puts electric in own name and is not included in flat rate;
Owner pays water and trash
RHL-0008147 occupancy 2 unrelated
