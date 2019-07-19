Amenities
1634 17th Street # 11 Available 07/03/20 Impeccable Central Downtown 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo - Open floor plan with tasteful updates: great kitchen with stainless appliances (gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator) slab granite kitchen counters, lighting & plumbing fixtures, newer wood laminate floors, gas fireplace, 1/2 bath, main level stackable washer/dryer; 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms (1 with deck) with great light and views, full bathroom; top floor end unit with SE exposure, one reserved parking space.
Available furnished or unfurnished
Monthly flat rate charge of $350.00 to include Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash and Grounds.
Electic in tenants name and is not included in flat rate.
Lease Dates:7/3/2020-6/29/2021
Cat Friendly
RHL-2016-00883 Occupancy= 2
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4580435)