Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

1634 17th Street # 11 Available 07/03/20 Impeccable Central Downtown 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo - Open floor plan with tasteful updates: great kitchen with stainless appliances (gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator) slab granite kitchen counters, lighting & plumbing fixtures, newer wood laminate floors, gas fireplace, 1/2 bath, main level stackable washer/dryer; 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms (1 with deck) with great light and views, full bathroom; top floor end unit with SE exposure, one reserved parking space.

Available furnished or unfurnished



Monthly flat rate charge of $350.00 to include Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash and Grounds.

Electic in tenants name and is not included in flat rate.



Lease Dates:7/3/2020-6/29/2021

Cat Friendly

RHL-2016-00883 Occupancy= 2



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4580435)