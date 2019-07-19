All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1634 17th Street # 11

1634 17th Street · (303) 442-7773
Location

1634 17th Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Goss - Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1634 17th Street # 11 · Avail. Jul 3

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
1634 17th Street # 11 Available 07/03/20 Impeccable Central Downtown 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo - Open floor plan with tasteful updates: great kitchen with stainless appliances (gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator) slab granite kitchen counters, lighting & plumbing fixtures, newer wood laminate floors, gas fireplace, 1/2 bath, main level stackable washer/dryer; 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms (1 with deck) with great light and views, full bathroom; top floor end unit with SE exposure, one reserved parking space.
Available furnished or unfurnished

Monthly flat rate charge of $350.00 to include Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash and Grounds.
Electic in tenants name and is not included in flat rate.

Lease Dates:7/3/2020-6/29/2021
Cat Friendly
RHL-2016-00883 Occupancy= 2

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4580435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

