1302 Baseline Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1302 Baseline Road

1302 Baseline Road · (720) 583-4369
Location

1302 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO 80302
East Chautauqua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1302 Baseline Road · Avail. now

$6,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3132 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Historic 3 bed/3 bath Charming Tudor Steps Away from Chautauqua Park! Available NOW! - This stunning property is nestled in University Hills. Designed by architect Glen Huntington in 1936, this breathtaking Tudor home is considered a City of Boulder Landmark. This one-of-a-kind home provides a historic charm but also has all the new world luxuries. This property features two stories filled with spacious, light-filled bedrooms with gorgeous details, such as custom book shelves. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, striking granite counter tops, and custom wooden cabinetry. The refined interior coupled with the fantastic backyard setting gives you the charm and nostalgic feeling you can only find on the Hill. The mature Spruce trees surrounding the home gives ultimate privacy and a generous buffer from Baseline Road. The lovely backyard boasts flowering gardens and lush landscaping, including a large pond! This property is not to be missed!

1 dog allowed. Sorry, no cats.

Call 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today.

(RLNE5886288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Baseline Road have any available units?
1302 Baseline Road has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 Baseline Road have?
Some of 1302 Baseline Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Baseline Road currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Baseline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Baseline Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Baseline Road is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Baseline Road offer parking?
No, 1302 Baseline Road does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Baseline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Baseline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Baseline Road have a pool?
No, 1302 Baseline Road does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Baseline Road have accessible units?
No, 1302 Baseline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Baseline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Baseline Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Baseline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Baseline Road does not have units with air conditioning.
