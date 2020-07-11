1250 Elder Ave - 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Call (303) 449-2649 with any questions



Lease term: August 2nd – July 30th



Sublease possible: YES



Occupancy Limit: THREE UNRELATED TENANTS



1250 & 1260 Elder is a 12-unit apartment complex just north of downtown Boulder. It is a few blocks north of Ideal Market and a block south of the North Boulder Rec Center, with easy access to downtown.



The property consists of two buildings that face each other; six units in each. There is a large courtyard between the buildings with picnic tables and a BBQ grill. This common area is for all tenants to share. On-site laundry is located in the back of the 1250 building.



Apartment #8 is the lower middle unit in the 1260 (east) building. Each unit has an open floor plan in front with an archway between the living room and kitchen. The bedrooms are in the back of the units, with very large closets, and the bathroom is located between the bedrooms. The apartment is rented unfurnished. Any personal belongings or furniture in the pictures/video belong to tenants moving out. The large appliances stay in the kitchen (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven), as does the A/C unit in the living room.



Additional on-site storage units may be available for another $20/month.



Security deposits are equal to one-and-a-half times the monthly rent. At least half of the deposit is due when you sign the lease. Cats allowed with an extra $200 deposit per cat. Sorry, no dogs allowed at this location.



Due to COVID-19 we have halted all in-person showings until further notice. Please call 303-449-2649 with any questions, or to inquire about signing a lease.



Thanks for looking!

