All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 1250 Elder Ave - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
1250 Elder Ave - 8
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:47 AM

1250 Elder Ave - 8

1250 Elder Avenue · (303) 449-2649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1250 Elder Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Old North Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 2

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Call (303) 449-2649 with any questions

Lease term: August 2nd – July 30th

Sublease possible: YES

Occupancy Limit: THREE UNRELATED TENANTS

1250 & 1260 Elder is a 12-unit apartment complex just north of downtown Boulder.  It is a few blocks north of Ideal Market and a block south of the North Boulder Rec Center, with easy access to downtown.

The property consists of two buildings that face each other; six units in each.  There is a large courtyard between the buildings with picnic tables and a BBQ grill.  This common area is for all tenants to share.  On-site laundry is located in the back of the 1250 building.

Apartment #8 is the lower middle unit in the 1260 (east) building.  Each unit has an open floor plan in front with an archway between the living room and kitchen.  The bedrooms are in the back of the units, with very large closets, and the bathroom is located between the bedrooms.  The apartment is rented unfurnished.  Any personal belongings or furniture in the pictures/video belong to tenants moving out.  The large appliances stay in the kitchen (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven), as does the A/C unit in the living room.

Additional on-site storage units may be available for another $20/month.

Security deposits are equal to one-and-a-half times the monthly rent.  At least half of the deposit is due when you sign the lease.  Cats allowed with an extra $200 deposit per cat.  Sorry, no dogs allowed at this location.

Due to COVID-19 we have halted all in-person showings until further notice.  Please call 303-449-2649 with any questions, or to inquire about signing a lease.

Thanks for looking!
12-unit apartment complex, two buildings (1250 & 1260 Elder) with six apartments each, facing each other with large courtyard in between

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Elder Ave - 8 have any available units?
1250 Elder Ave - 8 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1250 Elder Ave - 8 have?
Some of 1250 Elder Ave - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Elder Ave - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Elder Ave - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Elder Ave - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Elder Ave - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Elder Ave - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Elder Ave - 8 offers parking.
Does 1250 Elder Ave - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Elder Ave - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Elder Ave - 8 have a pool?
No, 1250 Elder Ave - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Elder Ave - 8 have accessible units?
No, 1250 Elder Ave - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Elder Ave - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Elder Ave - 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Elder Ave - 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1250 Elder Ave - 8 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1250 Elder Ave - 8?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave
Boulder, CO 80303
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity