Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry bbq/grill parking pool 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse online portal package receiving pool table

Get ready for an unparalleled apartment experience at Highline Lofts Apartments in Aurora, Colorado. These stylish and spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature all of the details and amenities you need to upgrade your life and love every minute of it! Located right next to the beautiful and versatile Expo Park, your new Aurora apartments feature spectacular city and mountain views, and access to an amazing parkside neighborhood, while keeping you within just 10 miles of downtown Denver. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!