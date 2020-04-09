All apartments in Aurora
Location

9913 East Carolina Circle, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 Available 05/04/19 Super cute 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Pinnacle Ranch. - Super cute 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Pinnacle Ranch. The unit features Pergo floors throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen has a large side by side refrigerator with ice/ water, gas stove with built in microwave. The bedrooms are spacious with the master having a private bathroom and walk in closet. The complex is well maintained with a pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Included is A/C, washer/Dryer and 1 car garage. This unit is located right across from the pool!

Professionally Managed by Realm Realty & Management, LLC

Please call Heidi at (720) 432-5051 or email showings@realmcolorado.com to schedule a showing!

(RLNE2268402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 have any available units?
9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 have?
Some of 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
