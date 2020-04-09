Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

9913 East Carolina Circle Unit 103 Available 05/04/19 Super cute 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Pinnacle Ranch. - Super cute 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Pinnacle Ranch. The unit features Pergo floors throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen has a large side by side refrigerator with ice/ water, gas stove with built in microwave. The bedrooms are spacious with the master having a private bathroom and walk in closet. The complex is well maintained with a pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Included is A/C, washer/Dryer and 1 car garage. This unit is located right across from the pool!



Professionally Managed by Realm Realty & Management, LLC



Please call Heidi at (720) 432-5051 or email showings@realmcolorado.com to schedule a showing!



(RLNE2268402)