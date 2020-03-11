All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

932 Quentin St

932 Quentin Street · (720) 336-8181
Location

932 Quentin Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 932 Quentin St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1643 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
932 Quentin St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath close to everything! - Completely remodeled single family house with huge yard and close to everything! Fitzsimons medical, light rail, Stapleton, Lowry. With four spacious bedrooms and two baths there is plenty of room for the entire family! Cats and dogs welcome with additional fee (no aggressive breeds). Ready for immediate move in!

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with (per pet) additional $150 refundable deposit & $20/mo pet rent
Breed restrictions apply - Please check city website.

Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply!

(RLNE3431746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Quentin St have any available units?
932 Quentin St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 Quentin St have?
Some of 932 Quentin St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Quentin St currently offering any rent specials?
932 Quentin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Quentin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Quentin St is pet friendly.
Does 932 Quentin St offer parking?
No, 932 Quentin St does not offer parking.
Does 932 Quentin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Quentin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Quentin St have a pool?
No, 932 Quentin St does not have a pool.
Does 932 Quentin St have accessible units?
No, 932 Quentin St does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Quentin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 Quentin St has units with dishwashers.
