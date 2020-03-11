Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

932 Quentin St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath close to everything! - Completely remodeled single family house with huge yard and close to everything! Fitzsimons medical, light rail, Stapleton, Lowry. With four spacious bedrooms and two baths there is plenty of room for the entire family! Cats and dogs welcome with additional fee (no aggressive breeds). Ready for immediate move in!



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with (per pet) additional $150 refundable deposit & $20/mo pet rent

Breed restrictions apply - Please check city website.



Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply!



