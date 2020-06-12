4220 S Mobile Cir A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

This Move in ready townhouse is newly remodeled in the desirable cherry creek school district.

3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms.

Finished basement with half bathroom which can be used as a 4th bedroom.

New carpet, flooring, paint , windows, fixtures and much more...

Updated kitchen and countertops. New landscaping in yard.

Basically everything is new!

All Appliances including washer and dryer in unit.

Must meet all requirements including credit/background check, rental history and income verification.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243297

No Dogs Allowed



