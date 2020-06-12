4220 S Mobile Cir A

Amenities
French Creek Townhouse - Property Id: 243297
This Move in ready townhouse is newly remodeled in the desirable cherry creek school district.
3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms.
Finished basement with half bathroom which can be used as a 4th bedroom.
New carpet, flooring, paint , windows, fixtures and much more...
Updated kitchen and countertops. New landscaping in yard.
Basically everything is new!
All Appliances including washer and dryer in unit.
Must meet all requirements including credit/background check, rental history and income verification.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243297
Property Id 243297
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5646429)