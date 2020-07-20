Amenities

4181 S Lewiston Circle Available 07/10/19 Quincy Creek 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Split Level Home - Cherry Creek Schools - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, Front to Back Tri Level Home in Quincy Creek. The Home has recently been updated with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious living room and family room with a wood burning fireplace! Dining room adjacent to the Eat-In Kitchen. The back door in the Kitchen opens to a Large deck overlooking the backyard! Clothes washer and dryer included! Cherry Creek School District! Very conveniently located near South Buckley Road and East Quincy Avenue. Will be ready for occupancy the second week of July. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets accepted.



No Pets Accepted. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



