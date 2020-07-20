All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

4181 S Lewiston Circle

4181 South Lewiston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4181 South Lewiston Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4181 S Lewiston Circle Available 07/10/19 Quincy Creek 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Split Level Home - Cherry Creek Schools - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, Front to Back Tri Level Home in Quincy Creek. The Home has recently been updated with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious living room and family room with a wood burning fireplace! Dining room adjacent to the Eat-In Kitchen. The back door in the Kitchen opens to a Large deck overlooking the backyard! Clothes washer and dryer included! Cherry Creek School District! Very conveniently located near South Buckley Road and East Quincy Avenue. Will be ready for occupancy the second week of July. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets accepted.

No Pets Accepted. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval
This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4938007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4181 S Lewiston Circle have any available units?
4181 S Lewiston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4181 S Lewiston Circle have?
Some of 4181 S Lewiston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4181 S Lewiston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4181 S Lewiston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4181 S Lewiston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4181 S Lewiston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4181 S Lewiston Circle offer parking?
No, 4181 S Lewiston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4181 S Lewiston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4181 S Lewiston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4181 S Lewiston Circle have a pool?
No, 4181 S Lewiston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4181 S Lewiston Circle have accessible units?
No, 4181 S Lewiston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4181 S Lewiston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4181 S Lewiston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
