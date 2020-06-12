3873 S. Shawnee Way

Amenities

4 Bedroom 3 Bath + Office In East Quincy Highlands! Finished Basement - Beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths plus an office on the main floor!!! Finished basement offers more space for storage and living area plus an additional 2 non-conforming bedrooms and full bath. Main floor office features nice built-in bookcases for storage!! Open kitchen with dining area featuring slider doors with direct access to the back patio!! Large linen closet and kitchen pantry for extra storage!! 5 piece private master bath with walk-in closet!! Neutral paint and carpet throughout!!! 2 car attached garage! To set a showings, please contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



EZ access to E-470, Southlands Shopping and Buckley Air Force Base. This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



