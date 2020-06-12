All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3873 S. Shawnee Way

3873 Shawnee Way · No Longer Available
Location

3873 Shawnee Way, Aurora, CO 80018

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 3 Bath + Office In East Quincy Highlands! Finished Basement - Beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths plus an office on the main floor!!! Finished basement offers more space for storage and living area plus an additional 2 non-conforming bedrooms and full bath. Main floor office features nice built-in bookcases for storage!! Open kitchen with dining area featuring slider doors with direct access to the back patio!! Large linen closet and kitchen pantry for extra storage!! 5 piece private master bath with walk-in closet!! Neutral paint and carpet throughout!!! 2 car attached garage! To set a showings, please contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

EZ access to E-470, Southlands Shopping and Buckley Air Force Base. This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

(RLNE4228160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3873 S. Shawnee Way have any available units?
3873 S. Shawnee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3873 S. Shawnee Way have?
Some of 3873 S. Shawnee Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3873 S. Shawnee Way currently offering any rent specials?
3873 S. Shawnee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3873 S. Shawnee Way pet-friendly?
No, 3873 S. Shawnee Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3873 S. Shawnee Way offer parking?
Yes, 3873 S. Shawnee Way offers parking.
Does 3873 S. Shawnee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3873 S. Shawnee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3873 S. Shawnee Way have a pool?
No, 3873 S. Shawnee Way does not have a pool.
Does 3873 S. Shawnee Way have accessible units?
No, 3873 S. Shawnee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3873 S. Shawnee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3873 S. Shawnee Way does not have units with dishwashers.

