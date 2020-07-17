3019 Zion Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this newly remodeled 4+ bedroom split-level home for immediate viewing and occupancy.



Located a short distance from I-70, bordered by Sable Blvd & 30th Ave, 3019 Zion St is both conveniently located and priced to move. A short drive to Stapleton stores (Sams Club, Wal-Mart Super Center, King Soopers) and Fitzsimmons Campus.



The latest remodel means you are the first residents to call our split-level your home. Large windows allow in plenty of natural light. A full size, well appointed kitchen and separate W/D hook-ups with storage means comfort and efficiency!



Enjoy the Colorado summer with the large, fenced back yard - ideal for entertaining or pets to explore. A one car garage can serve as storage or to even park you car! And your neighbors take pride in Zion Street - as can you!



Please visit https://www.experiencedge.com/applicants to see if you qualify for this property.



Visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FDRnuTBS54g



Call / text 888.883.1193 code 1925347 / visit www.rently.com for a showing. Visit EDGE at www.experiencedge.com or call Erik at 720.458.0227 for more details, rental criteria & application.



2020-0612 ASG



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.