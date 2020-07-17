All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

3019 Zion Street

3019 Zion Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3019 Zion Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this newly remodeled 4+ bedroom split-level home for immediate viewing and occupancy.

Located a short distance from I-70, bordered by Sable Blvd & 30th Ave, 3019 Zion St is both conveniently located and priced to move. A short drive to Stapleton stores (Sams Club, Wal-Mart Super Center, King Soopers) and Fitzsimmons Campus.

The latest remodel means you are the first residents to call our split-level your home. Large windows allow in plenty of natural light. A full size, well appointed kitchen and separate W/D hook-ups with storage means comfort and efficiency!

Enjoy the Colorado summer with the large, fenced back yard - ideal for entertaining or pets to explore. A one car garage can serve as storage or to even park you car! And your neighbors take pride in Zion Street - as can you!

Please visit https://www.experiencedge.com/applicants to see if you qualify for this property.

Visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FDRnuTBS54g

Call / text 888.883.1193 code 1925347 / visit www.rently.com for a showing. Visit EDGE at www.experiencedge.com or call Erik at 720.458.0227 for more details, rental criteria & application.

2020-0612 ASG

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Zion Street have any available units?
3019 Zion Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Zion Street have?
Some of 3019 Zion Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Zion Street currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Zion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Zion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 Zion Street is pet friendly.
Does 3019 Zion Street offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Zion Street offers parking.
Does 3019 Zion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Zion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Zion Street have a pool?
No, 3019 Zion Street does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Zion Street have accessible units?
No, 3019 Zion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Zion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Zion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
