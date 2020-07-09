2851 South Richfield Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available NOW! Welcome home to a spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath home! Dogs okay, no cats. Recently updated kitchen, master bathroom, and guest bathroom! Open floor plan! Newer appliances including the clothes washer/dryer! Sprinkler system just installed for easy maintenance of yard!



* No smoking or marijuana

* Two dogs (under 70 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent

* Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $250, due upon move-in

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change