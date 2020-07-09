All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:05 PM

2851 South Richfield Way

2851 South Richfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

2851 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! Welcome home to a spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath home! Dogs okay, no cats. Recently updated kitchen, master bathroom, and guest bathroom! Open floor plan! Newer appliances including the clothes washer/dryer! Sprinkler system just installed for easy maintenance of yard!

* No smoking or marijuana
* Two dogs (under 70 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $250, due upon move-in
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply
* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 South Richfield Way have any available units?
2851 South Richfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2851 South Richfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
2851 South Richfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 South Richfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2851 South Richfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 2851 South Richfield Way offer parking?
No, 2851 South Richfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 2851 South Richfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2851 South Richfield Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 South Richfield Way have a pool?
No, 2851 South Richfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 2851 South Richfield Way have accessible units?
No, 2851 South Richfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 South Richfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2851 South Richfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2851 South Richfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2851 South Richfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.

